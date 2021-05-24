Menu
Kayla Golding, 29, was found in a pool of her own blood on Friday night. Police have since c harged two people over her death.
News

Woman charged with stabbing murder

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
24th May 2021 6:29 AM | Updated: 8:01 AM

Two people have been charged following the alleged murder of a Townsville woman on Friday night.

Police say 29-year-old Kayla Golding was found in a pool of her own blood after allegedly being stabbed in the neck in a Condon home about 7.30pm before she was taken to Townsville University Hospital.

She was declared dead just before 9pm, and police immediately launched a murder investigation.

Kayla Golding (left) was allegedly murdered by a woman known to her on Friday night.
At 1.30pm on Sunday, a 39-year-old man surrendered himself to police.

Just after 4.30pm, detectives carried out a search of a West End property and took a 29-year-old woman into custody.

The woman, also 29, has been charged with murder while the 39-year-old Townsville man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both have been denied police bail and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police do not believe Ms Golding was the victim of domestic or family violence, but that the pair charged over her death were known to her.
Police say the pair were known to Ms Golding, but detectives do not believe the incident was related to domestic or family violence.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Shepherd said there were signs of blood inside the unit that led to the footpath.

“It would appear that the initial injury has occurred (inside) and that the lady has walked outside onto the footpath where she collapsed,” Inspector Shepherd said on Sunday.

