A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
Crime

Woman charged with murder after stabbing

by Caitlin Smith
9th Oct 2019 8:05 AM
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state olice have charged a woman following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.

Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.

The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.

A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.

