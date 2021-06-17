Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a woman with murder. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police have charged a woman with murder. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Woman charged with man’s murder

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
17th Jun 2021 6:13 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM

Queensland police have charged a Brisbane woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed a man to death on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old woman allegedly attacked the man, understood to be her estranged husband, when he returned to his home on Ward Street, Newmarket about 7pm.

The 51-year-old man died at the scene.

The woman was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

More to come

Originally published as Woman charged with man’s murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        Premium Content Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        News When police arrived at a Gladstone home in response to a complaint about loud music, they got more than they bargained for.

        First generator switched back on after explosion

        Premium Content First generator switched back on after explosion

        News CS Energy forecasts the Unit B2 will be running by June 20, and Unit C3 by July...

        Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        Premium Content Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        News The Palaszczuk Government has allocated $460 million in a big boost for job skills...

        Two hospitalised in crash at CQ intersection

        Premium Content Two hospitalised in crash at CQ intersection

        News Paramedics took both patients to Gladstone Hospital.