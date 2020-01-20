Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder at Harlaxton home

Staff Writers
20th Jan 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged wounding in Harlaxton on Friday, January 17.

Police allege around 1am, an altercation occurred between a man and woman at a Harlaxton home.

A 37-year-old Harlaxton man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman from Harlaxton has been charged with attempted murder and is due to re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder crime editors picks toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        premium_icon Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        News They’ve only been running for two weeks but venue manager Tom Ranginui is excited...

        Police on scene at suspicious car fire

        premium_icon Police on scene at suspicious car fire

        News AN abandoned vehicle was on fire at Byellee this morning.

        FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        premium_icon FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        News POLICE are urging business owners to check money notes after a woman was handed...