Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community shows support amid bushfire devastation

        premium_icon Community shows support amid bushfire devastation

        News A LOWMEAD resident only had time to grab her dogs, medication and paperwork as the bushfire front headed towards her home.

        • 18th Dec 2019 1:52 PM
        FIRE UPDATE: Three homes lost, firefighters in hospital

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Three homes lost, firefighters in hospital

        News Firefighters from Brisbane will assist fire fighting efforts today.

        ‘Nothing better’: Gladstone girl making waves in fitness

        premium_icon ‘Nothing better’: Gladstone girl making waves in fitness

        Business A Gladstone girl has started a business with a twist on the popular HIIT workout.

        Bus for a different sort of passenger

        premium_icon Bus for a different sort of passenger

        Offbeat An old school bus has been repurposed for passengers with paws, feathers, claws and...