Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Shepparton on Wednesday.
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Shepparton on Wednesday.
News

Woman charged over man’s violent death

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
2nd Jun 2021 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in regional Victoria.

Police said the incident occurred on Heysen Ave, Shepparton about 1.15am on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Homicide squad detectives arrested a 47-year-old woman, with a Victoria Police spokeswoman saying it was believed the pair knew each other.

The woman is due to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Originally published as Woman charged over man’s violent death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scalpers beware: Hard stance on Origin ticket resales

        Premium Content Scalpers beware: Hard stance on Origin ticket resales

        Rugby League “We don’t want to see genuine fans priced out of the game.”

        Butcher snaps at Boyce over Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Butcher snaps at Boyce over Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “I won’t mince my words, Colin Boyce should get out of the way and let the experts...

        MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Premium Content MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Rural Colin Boyce MP has urged to Queensland Government to hear his plan

        Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Premium Content Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Council News Ever wanted to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference?