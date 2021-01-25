Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged after throwing coffee at busker in Byron Shire

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 5:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged after an attack to a musician busking in the Byron Shire.

NSW Police confirmed that at around 10.51am on Tuesday, January 19, a 34 year old woman was at a pharmacy in Mullumbimby, seeking assistance from the pharmacist.

Outside the pharmacy, a 24 year-old male was playing an electric guitar.

After walking out of the shop, the woman allegedly poured her cup of takeaway coffee over the man's head, drenching his head, clothing and guitar.

It is unknown whether the coffee was hot at the time of the attack.

After pouring the coffee over his head, the woman said words of the effect of, "Say goodbye. You should get a blood test, I peed in the coffee," a police spokesman said.

Police were able to identify the woman, she was contacted and allegedly she acknowledged she committed the offence.

The woman was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on March 4.

More Stories

mullumbimby nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        News One locality owes way more than the rest - a whopping figure close to $2.5 million.

        Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Premium Content Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Business They will be among four large scale hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs on...

        • 25th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Premium Content Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Travel “The town has become swamped with visitors who have now bothered to take the time...

        Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        Premium Content Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        News Paramedics were called to assist the victim on Sunday afternoon.