Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
avo domestic violence editors picks family violence family violence order fatality hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        premium_icon $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        News The project aims to strengthen the bridges between Biloela and Calliope.

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Government implements Coronavirus Emergency Response Plan.

        ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        premium_icon ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        Crime Trevor Dale Bayliss faces court for unlawful stalking

        Inland Rail push gathers steam

        premium_icon Inland Rail push gathers steam

        News Calls for State and Federal governments to back the plan.