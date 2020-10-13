Menu
A woman has been fined after stealing an iphone. Picture: iStock
Crime

Woman caught on CCTV stealing iPhone

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A 24-YEAR-OLD woman who stole an iPhone threw it out the car window when she couldn’t access the phone.

Emlyn Rose Towell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

The court was told that on May 20 at the H&M store in Stockland Rockhampton, Towell found an iPhone in the store, showed it to a man who she was with and then placed it in her pocket.

Towell didn’t attempt to locate the owner or hand the phone into staff – all which was captured on CCTV.

During a search warrant on June 26, Towell told police she took the phone and didn’t try to find the owner or hand it in.

She said after she couldn’t access the phone she discarded it out the car window.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a single mum of two who had recently moved.

She was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

