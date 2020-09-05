Woman caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules

A Gladstone woman was caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules from a chemist.

A GLADSTONE woman was caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules from a chemist.

Shayla Jay Holborow, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to shoplifting, breach of bail, failure to appear and other charges.

Holborow was seen on CCTV footage at a Clinton chemist on December 4 entering the store before picking up a pack of empty gelatine capsules.

Holborow then walked to another aisle, holding the product when she removed the lid and tipped some capsules into her hand.

She then placed them in the back pocket of her pants before putting the product back on the shelf and partially concealing it with other products and walking out.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Holborow had plans to leave Gladstone and had received job offers in other areas.

She asked the court to consider this was Holborow’s first offence.

Holborow was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, taking into consideration two days spent in pre-sentence custody.

No conviction was recorded.

