Woman caught driving while suspended

NATIKA Layce Morris’ festive season got off to a bad start after she appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Morris, 21, pleaded guilty to driving while SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Morris’ case to the court and newly appointed acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

At 4.10pm on Thursday, November 19, police from Calliope Road Policing were conducting mobile enforcement on Gladstone Benaraby Road, Toolooa.

They intercepted Morris, the sole occupant of the vehicle, driving a silver Holden ute and asked her to produce her driver’s license.

Checks revealed Morris’ license was SPER suspended on October 29, 2020.

Morris could not offer any emergent reason for driving without a current driver license, but did state she was paying SPER off but must have forgotten to pay it all.

She was subsequently issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Morris $300, no convictions were recorded.

