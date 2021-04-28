Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka

A woman who admitted to consuming multiple rounds of alcohol before driving, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A woman who consumed multiple rounds of wine and vodka before driving, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Gillian Holly Nielsen, 42, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Nielsen’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Between 7am and 8am on April 2, Gladstone police conducted static interceptions on Gladstone Benaraby Road, Toolooa.

At 7.45am, police intercepted a grey Holden Rodeo being driven by Nielsen and she submitted to a roadside breath test.

She returned a positive result and was taken to the Gladstone police station for further testing.

Nielsen stated she had consumed five standard white wines and five standard vodkas between 11.30am and 7pm on April 1 before having dinner and going to bed.

Nielsen told police she was aware of the legal limit in Queensland and said she would not have driven if she believed she was over the limit.

She offered no lawful or emergent reason for driving.

Nielsen’s second breath test returned another positive result and a blood-alcohol reading of 0.082.

She was subsequently issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court and a 24-hour driving suspension.

The court heard Nielsen had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2017.

Nielsen was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

