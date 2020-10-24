Woman can’t sleep after housemate trapped her under table

A woman was left by her housemate covered in broken glass and trapped under the frame of a metal table.

A TWEED Heads man who flipped a table onto his housemate, trapping her has written letters to her from prison.

Garrick James Jacobson, 39, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on October 14 by videolink from custody.

The former cook faced four charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging property after an incident on January 22.

Jacobson had rented a room in a Boyd St unit for four months, his housemate had rented her room for 18 months.

About 6pm, his housemate went outside to speak on the phone and Jacobson followed to ask for a cigarette.

After a short argument about an unexplained $2 iTunes purchase, Jacobson all of a sudden lifted the outdoor glass table and flipped it onto the victim who was still seated.

The glass shattered and she was caught under the metal frame while Jacobson walked away without helping her.

When she was finally able to free herself, she had glass embedded into her arms, legs and feet. The woman called police.

She was found by officers visibly upset, terrified and crying while hiding in the yard with her dog.

Jacobson was found inside the home when police knocked on the front door.

Despite being banned from contacting the victim, he wrote her from prison twice referring to her as "tinkerbell" including lines like "I like you all the time even when you're s-----", "Send me some photos if you want. I cant wait to show my proper mushroom whenever it gets up" and "Hope I'm still cool with your family".

The victim told police she has been in fear of her safety, recently developed anxiety and has trouble sleeping at night.

She is worried Jacobson will stalk her when he leaves prison.

Defence solicitor Cameron Bell said Jacobson had been a regular ice user, was a diagnosed schizophrenic and was currently in the Belund-A rehab facility.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said while the content of the letters were not threatening, the fact they were sent from prison was "disquieting" for the victim.

He noted Jacobson was on parole at the time of the offences.

Jacobson was convicted and received a single aggregate sentence of 15 months imprisonment backdated to February.

He has a non-parole period of eight months and was eligible for release on October 13.