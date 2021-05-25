Woman buys cigarettes, steals charity cash tins to pay taxi

A Lockyer woman said she stole three charity donation tins from a supermarket because she had no money to pay for a taxi, despite just buying cigarettes.

The Brave Companion Dog Rescue and Cancer Council tins at Laidley IGA were pinched by Melissa Lynette Dixon on April 28.

The 34-year-old put the first tin under her jumper when staff were distracted by her cigarette order about 11.46am.

She exited the store with the tin but returned to the supermarket 35 minutes later and once again nicked a further two tins by stuffing them under her jumper.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on May 24, police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Hutton said CCTV footage was used to identify Dixon.

"On both occasions, the defendant walked into the store and immediately started looking around the checkout areas for donation tins," Sergeant Hutton said.

"Within 15 seconds of being in the store, she put the tin under her jump and left without purchasing any items."

Sergeant Hutton said police visited Dixon's home on April 29 after viewing CCTV footage, but she refused to be interviewed.

Dixon at the time was caring for a 26-year-old man who had severe mental health issues, the court heard.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said the duo arranged to travel to Laidley in a taxi with her companion handling the finances through a public trustee.

The funding had not appeared by the time they arrived and the man "flipped out", according to Dixon.

"Because of him flipping out, she went into panic and asked the taxi (driver) whether she would be able to fix him up later because she wasn't financed," Mr Ryan said.

"In desperation, she has accessed the donation tins."

Dixon, wearing a blue dress and pink thongs started crying in court as her case was detailed.

She pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing.

"She's very remorseful and embarrassed, it was the lowest of low," Mr Ryan said.

Sergeant Hutton said exact donation amounts were unknown, but Brave Companion Rescue Dogs usually received between $50 to $70 per tin.

Mr Saggers called Dixon's behaviour "appalling" and noted a shoplifting entry in her history from 2020.

Dixon was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Woman buys cigarettes, steals three charity cash tins to pay taxi