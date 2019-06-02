Woman driver high on meth with kids in car

“The message is simple — do not drive with drugs in your system”

A WOMAN busted driving while high on meth twice in one month had two young children in the car when she was pulled over the second time.

Police stopped the 55-year-old in Alice Springs for a routine drug and alcohol test at about 9am on May 2 where she recorded positive results for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Then on May 30, officers pulled over the same woman for a second random breath test and she again tested positive for the same drugs, only this time she had two children aged 5 and 6 in the car with her.

Southern traffic operations sergeant Conan Robertson said police were "disappointed" that the woman continued to put other road users and her young passengers at risk by driving while on drugs.

"The message from police is simple - do not drive with alcohol or drugs in your system," he said.

"In addition to placing the driver at risk, this selfish behaviour also endangers other road users. Police will continue to hold such drivers accountable." It comes as Assistant Commissioner Narelle Beer flagged the potential seizing or clamping the vehicles of repeat offenders as a way to drive down the Territory's ballooning road toll.

"Despite all of our safety messaging through media and education campaigns, our road users are taking unnecessary and, at times, very selfish risks - and people are dying," she said.

"Not only are people not heeding our safety messages, many road users are blatantly disregarding them.

"A licence to drive is a privilege, not a right and this privilege brings with it great responsibilities."