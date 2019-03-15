Woman busted driving nearly four times over limit

A GLADSTONE woman has fronted court for driving nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Kathleen Lena Asa was one of nine motorists who pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court over the past week.

The Queensland Police Service has revealed the offenders' names, blood-alcohol content readings, the locations they were pulled over by police and the penalties they received in court.

Asa returned a reading of .198 per cent.

The 42-year-old was ordered to serve 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

Craig Andrew Lingard, 58, returned a reading of .129 per cent when intercepted on Elizabeth St at Tannum Sands. He was fined $650.

Jaymes Sean Tribe, 32, .127 per cent, Dawson Rd. Received three months' jail with immediate parole and 12-month licence disqualification.

Terry Brett Pope, 47, .107 per cent, St Francis Dr, Moranbah. Received $700 fine and disqualified for three months.

Colin James Read, 45, .104 per cent, Chapman Dr. Received $700 fine and disqualified for three months.

Ellen May Beasy, 38, .096 per cent, Malpas St. Received $600 fine and two-month disqualification.

Jay Alan Sagnoi, 41, .081 per cent, Dixon Dr. Received a $400 fine and disqualified for three months.

Aren Paul Farrington, 48, .078 per cent, Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd. Received $500 fine and disqualified for one month.

Michael James Robinson, 35, .054 per cent, Derby St. Received $400 fine and was disqualified for one month.

Penalties will vary depending on offenders' traffic history and personal circumstances.