A woman was burnt in an incident at Oaka Street, South Gladstone.
News

Woman burnt after throwing petrol on fire

Rodney Stevens
2nd Jul 2020 4:34 PM
UPDATE 5.10PM: A woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance after an incident where she threw petrol on a palm frond fire at a home in Oaka Street, South Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics transported the woman, whose age and the extent of her injuries was ukknown, to hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 4.45PM: Paramedics have gone into a house in the Oaka St area to treat a woman.

Police have just left the scene.

There are no fire and rescue vehicles remaining at the scene.

INITIAL: A FIRE at a Gladstone property has attracted a mass emergency services response.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were called to the Oaka Street, South Gladstone property about 4.30pm, after reports of smoke.

When firefighters arrived they found a woman who had been burning palm fronds had thrown petrol on the fire and it blew back at her.

Queensland Ambulance Service is treating a woman for burns.

More to come.

