Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 1:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council blooding region’s next generation of creatives

        Premium Content Council blooding region’s next generation of creatives

        Council News Are you an aspiring creative with a passion to educate the community?

        Biloela shoppers terrorised by man’s episode

        Premium Content Biloela shoppers terrorised by man’s episode

        News ‘It is concerning that you keep offending and coming back to court.’

        Moura supermarket rant lands man in Bilo court

        Premium Content Moura supermarket rant lands man in Bilo court

        Crime “Leave my f****** granddaughter alone.”

        BEND AND SNAP: Legally Blonde tickets selling fast

        Premium Content BEND AND SNAP: Legally Blonde tickets selling fast

        Art & Theatre OMG, grab tickets before they’re gone!