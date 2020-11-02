Woman breached DVO because she was getting ‘mixed signals’

A woman breached her DVO because she was getting ‘mixed signals’.

A GLADSTONE woman breached her domestic violence order because she said the victim was giving her mixed signals.

The 38 year old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a domestic violence order.

The woman had a condition not to enter her ex-partner’s property.

On September 13 she was at the property and refused to leave. The partner left instead on foot and returned at 3pm.

When he came back he found the woman inside consuming a can of beer.

He asked her to leave again and she refused.

He went downstairs to avoid her and when he returned upstairs the woman had showered.

He called the police.

The woman admitted to police she had attended the address but said she was invited.

At the time she was subject to a good behaviour bond.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos echoed her client and told the court she was invited.

She said the office manager had been in a three year on-and-off relationship with the man and was getting “mixed signals” from him.

Ms Ramos said there was no more reason to breach the order as her client was in a new relationship.

The woman’s good behaviour bond was terminated and she was fined $800.

No conviction was recorded.