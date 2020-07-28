Woman behind anti-masker rule book

The woman behind a document anti-maskers show police when arrested is a religious conspiracy theorist who mocks Australians as "sheep" and "dead" and tags those who wear masks "muzzled".

Melbourne woman Bernadette Cassar invented the so-called "COVID Stop Checklist" which at least four woman flouting Melbourne's mask law appear to have used when stopped by police.

The checklist claims to contain legal justifications to allow people to avoid coronavirus checks, which Cassar calls "unlawful police stops".

Cassar, who appears to be a kitchen designer with an civil engineering degree, has proudly posted videos on her Facebook page of people flouting the laws and either quoting or presenting laminated versions of her list to police.

Among her beliefs, spouted in regular videos or posts on Facebook are that COVID-19 is a fake pandemic, Australia is run by a corporation, people are "a non-living … entity", 5G is the work of Satan and people are being tracked by microchips in Victoria's Secret bras.

Her checklist includes things to say to police when stopped by police for not wearing a mask.

They include "I do not consent", "Am I being detained?", "Am I free to go?" and "I do not wish to give you my name as I have not committed a crime".

The list, which includes advice such as "do not give them your address", Cassar recommends everyone to "print and keep on yourself at all times!".

She has also posted other documents recommending people lock the car windows when police approach, videotape the exchange and ask a range of questions.

These include "Please show me you have written scientific proof of what a 'virus' is?" and "please show me proof COVID-19 is infectious".

Police in Victoria, which in the last 24 hours recorded 384 new cases and six more deaths, have slammed anti-maskers who refuse to follow last week's public health order making mask wearing outdoors mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

But Cassar has defiantly mocked those obeying the rules, writing on Facebook: "This post is for all the SHEEP in Australia.

"All those people who think they're a 'person' but really they're dead! In more ways than one … #muzzled."

Cassar, who is a fervent critic of the new 5G network, says "we are entering a spiritual warfare" and on Facebook delivers "a prayer of deliverance".

Cassar's Facebook page reveals a love of The Bible and says on Facebook "God's law is the only law I obey".

After posting her COVID checklist, she wrote "God speaks to us through his Word" and posted a reading from Kings about when "the Lord appeared to Solomon".

Her so-called COVID Stop Checklist and other posts have attracted thousands of comments, both praising her and damning her.

But Cassar seems unfazed by criticism posting, "Let's see how long it takes the trolls to come on along. I might need my Holy water next time. That would make them run."

She calls people who wear masks while driving "idiots" and "stupid" and says "the government knows that masks do nothing but they are controlling us to obey".

In one Facebook rant, she tells followers "You guys need to turn off that stupid box and stop listening to the stupid media who has been bought by these people.

"We are allowing them to control us."

She says she is bringing back the Magna Carta (the English royal charter of rights signed in 1215) and the process of living under common law.

Among the many comments Cassar's Facebook posts have attracted, supporters and critics have descended into online spats between one another on her page.

One supporter posted that people following mask orders were "spinless (sic) f***wits" of the "coward snowflake slave generation".

Another wrote "You go girl everyone should be doing this it's turning into Nazi Germany."

Many supporters told her to "keep up the good work".

One critic posted, "Wow if you people think this is all a hoax and conspiracy why don't you all volunteer in one of the hospitals that have covid patients.

"You won't need PPE you will be ok right? Look after the 'fake hoax people' I dare you."

Another accused her of "dumbing down the advancement of the human race".

One man posted, "You only Need to look at what the VOLUNTEER fire fighters did at Xmas "And what the ambos and hospital staff do every day.

"And you're being asked to wear a mask. Gee I hope the weight of a paper mask doesn't weigh down your empty head too much.

"Thanks for doing your bit to keep this stage 3 going. Maybe you're the conspiracy and don't want normal life to return."

Cassar herself posted on Monday "now wouldn't we have loved it if they wrote how i'm a real nut. Because I believe 5G is dangerous".

She also posted images of signs on shops such as Coles and 7-11 which have deemed face masks mandatory for entry.

