Woman avoids jail for drug offending

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided having to serve jail time after she was caught offending while on probation.

Catherine Lizabeth Poulton, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a drug utensil and a restricted item.

The court was told that on October 11 during a search warrant at Boyne Island, police located a glass pipe with meth residue, a straw, a pipe cleaner and an extendbale baton.

During an interview, Poulton told police the drug items were hers but she hadn’t used them for 12 months.

She said she confiscated the baton off an associate and had put it in the drawer and forgotten about it.

She said she didn’t know what to do with the baton and didn’t hand it in because she was scared of being charged.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been participating in a drugs rehabilitation program for the past eight months.

A probation officer told the court that Poulton’s probation was not being breached.

Poulton was warned by Magistrate Bevan Manthey if her probation order had been breached she would have been sentenced to spend two weeks in prison.

Instead Poulton was fined $600 and convictions were recorded.

