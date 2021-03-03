Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy on Tuesday night.
Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy on Tuesday night.
News

Woman assessed after two vehicle crash on CQ Hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 7:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was assessed at the scene.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient was reported to be a woman in her 60s.

She said the woman was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the cars were off the road way when crews arrived on scene.

clinton dawson highway two vehicle crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Boot the Bill’: Worker’s protest outside O’Dowd’s office

        Premium Content ‘Boot the Bill’: Worker’s protest outside O’Dowd’s office

        Politics “I don’t think a lot of people realise what’s happening right now and that’s why we’re trying to get that word out.”

        Armed robbery getaway driver to spend no time behind bars

        Premium Content Armed robbery getaway driver to spend no time behind bars

        Crime The mum of five didn’t realise what she had got herself into until it was too late.

        How this technology will help seafarers to Gladstone

        Premium Content How this technology will help seafarers to Gladstone

        News “Seafarers spend a long time at sea … this technology will allow them to call home...

        How many Shell jobs will be lost in restructure

        Premium Content How many Shell jobs will be lost in restructure

        News About 1200 people are employed by Shell in Gladstone and across Queensland.