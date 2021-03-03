Woman assessed after two vehicle crash on CQ Hwy
A woman was assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.15pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was assessed at the scene.
The QAS spokeswoman said the patient was reported to be a woman in her 60s.
She said the woman was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the cars were off the road way when crews arrived on scene.