Woman assessed after two vehicle crash on CQ Hwy

Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy on Tuesday night.

Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy on Tuesday night.

A woman was assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was assessed at the scene.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient was reported to be a woman in her 60s.

She said the woman was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the cars were off the road way when crews arrived on scene.