A WOMAN in her 20s was assessed by paramedics in the Gladstone region last night following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident, which occurred on the Dawson Highway near Calliope, was reported to emergency services around 8.30pm.

The woman’s car veered off-road and crashed into a fence, but she was able to free herself from the vehicle.

She was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics but declined transport to hospital.