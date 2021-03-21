Woman arrested over alleged Gladstone bottle shop assault

Police and paramedics were called to a Gladstone bottle shop after reports of a woman being assaulted. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: 4.25pm: A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault of another woman at a Central Gladstone bottle shop on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said a woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Gladstone police station where she is being questioned about the alleged incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated a woman at the scene.

“Paramedics assessed one patient, who was reportedly a woman, for a facial injury following an alleged assault on Goondoon Street,” the spokeswoman said.

The Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient declined to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

INITIAL REPORT: 3.34pm: Police and paramedics have been called to Liquorland in Gladstone Central following reports of an assault inside the premises.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Gladstone police were called to a bottle shop on Goondoon Street at 3.13pm after initial reports of a break-in and an injured woman.

When police arrived at the scene, the spokesman said they discovered the bottle shop attendant had sounded the alarm after an alleged assault on a woman by another woman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Goondoon Street at 3.17pm after reports of an alleged assault.

A woman at the scene is reportedly suffering a head injury.

