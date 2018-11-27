Menu
Woman arrested, found hiding in shipping container: police

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
A GLADSTONE woman will spend Christmas behind bars after police allege they found her hiding in a shipping container with drug production materials.

Bail was denied to Danielle Melissa Theresa Burt, who appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday on several charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and possession of drug utensils.

The court heard police found Burt hiding in a shipping container on November 23.

In the shipping container police also allegedly found a quantity of meth, utensils and tools, used in the production of drugs.

Police also found some cannabis on the woman, allegedly.

The court heard the woman was "trying to avoid" police when officers arrived at the scene.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was 31 and unemployed.

She offered a number of conditions during the bail application, including that Ms Burt would report to police every day, abstain from drugs and even wear a tracking device.

The court was told Ms Burt was on bail at the time of alleged offending for similar drug-type offences.

Mr Kinsella denied the bail application and adjourned the matter until January 15.

Gladstone Observer

