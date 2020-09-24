Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
Crime

Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

by Annie McCann
24th Sep 2020 8:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been bailed to appear in court for years' worth of offences related to a local Council including 111 counts of fraud.

Tasmania Police said the 37-year-old Bothwell female has been charged on 111 counts of fraud, seven counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, five counts of stealing, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The multiple counts of fraud were believed to have occurred between 2013 and 2020 involving property from various Central Highlands Council suppliers worth $135,000.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by Tasmania Police and the Central Highlands Council.

The woman is set to appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court at 9.30am on November 4.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women found with drugs, knife in borrowed car

        Premium Content Gladstone women found with drugs, knife in borrowed car

        Crime Jamie Sue Duncan and Chelsie Ann Croaker fronted court on the same day.

        Get on board this popular Gladstone fun run

        Premium Content Get on board this popular Gladstone fun run

        News Technicolour fun is coming to Gladstone’s Marina Parklands.

        LIVESTREAM ACTION: 3 Power players to watch tomorrow

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM ACTION: 3 Power players to watch tomorrow

        News Gladstone Power U14 basketball coach Michael Beamish has selected three players he...

        Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

        Premium Content Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

        Crime James Mark Abercrombie was caught twice in two months.