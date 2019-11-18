Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on the Bruce Highway near Mount Larcom this morning, following an altercation on a bus.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on the Bruce Highway near Mount Larcom this morning, following an altercation on a bus.
News

Woman arrested after bus altercation

Eilish Massie
18th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested on the Bruce Highway near Mount Larcom this morning after an altercation on a bus.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the woman and a 37-year-old man were travelling together when the man allegedly began threatening other bus passengers with a knife.

Police arrived at 3.59am and removed the man and woman from the bus and searched them.

The spokeswoman said police allegedly found a used, capped syringe in the woman's backpack.

She said the woman told police it was hers, and she had used it a week ago to inject ice.

"She had left it in her glasses case and forgot about it," she said.

The couple were taken to Gladstone Police station where the woman was charged with failure to properly dispose of a syringe.

She will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 9.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Fire jumps containment lines

        BUSHFIRES: Fire jumps containment lines

        News UPDATE: QFES advises residents in the area to stay informed

        CQ firm seals $300 million mining deal

        premium_icon CQ firm seals $300 million mining deal

        Business The contract will secure jobs for more than 350 employees and will have flow-on...

        Two cruise ships on the way this week

        premium_icon Two cruise ships on the way this week

        News There’s a new ship arriving this week and its full of class.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News SATURDAY was a busy day for Gladstone residents. Did we spot you?