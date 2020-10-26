Woman and co-accused attack 16yo girl

Hannah Elise Blumanis pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

AN 18-year-old woman who, with a 17-year-old co-accused, violently attacked a girl, 16, has escaped a criminal conviction.

Hannah Elise Blumanis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company and contravening a police direction.

Blumanis was at East Shores celebrating a birthday when the victim was at the Auckland Hill lookout on May 20 at 1am.

The victim yelled at Blumanis and her friends to shut up as they were making a lot of noise.

A chain of abusive messages started between the victim and Blumanis before the victim’s final message: “Got a problem Hun? Calling me a sl-- how about f---ing man the f--- up and come down to East Shores and say it to my face you c---”.

Blumanis responded with “see you in 10”.

Soon after Blumanis and the co-accused approached the victim.

The co-accused shook the victim’s hand and introduced herself, while Blumanis grabbed the victim’s hair causing her to fall off a swing.

Blumanis and her co-accused repeatedly punched and kicked the victim causing grazing before others broke up the fight.

When questioned at a later date, Blumanis told police she was off her medication at the time and she had tried to apologise to the victim.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins described the offence as “premeditated” and a “ploy to get the victim off guard”.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said at the time all involved were intoxicated, including the juveniles.

She said there had actually been consent to a fight from the victim, however conceded the way it occurred was not consented to as it was not a face on, one-on-one fight.

Ms Ditchfield offered a $300 cheque from Blumanis to the victim to compensate for pain and suffering caused by the incident.

She told the court her client had also suffered as she had been taken to the ground and kicked to the head by an onlooker.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the offence was low-level but serious in the circumstances.

He sentenced Blumanis to 12 months’ probation and ordered her to pay the compensation already offered of $300.

No conviction was recorded.

