Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman three times limit almost runs over pedestrian

Frances Klein
26th Mar 2020 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who mounted a kerb, knocked over a street sign and almost ran over a pedestrian in Rainbow Beach last week was found to be behind the wheel at more than three times the legal limit.

Tiffany Rose Lineham, 20, was caught outside a store on Rainbow Beach Rd at 5.15pm last Thursday after police received several reports of her erratic driving.

MORE COURT:

- Tamaree woman apologises after defying Gympie court

- Dad and daughter on damage charges after drunken row

- 11 pages of criminal history - Rattler break-ins add to record

 

She had a blood alcohol reading of 0.179 per cent after drinking several beers and gins, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week when the call centre employee from Melbourne pleaded guilty via telephone.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had driven to the store to buy a bandaid for a cut on her friend's face.

"You're driving on the night was truly shocking," Magistrate Chris Callaghan told her.

He said she was lucky she was not facing charges of dangerous driving that carried a prison sentence. Lineham was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months. Mr Callaghan said the ban would apply in Victoria.

A conviction was recorded.

drink and drug driving gympie court gympie-crime police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        premium_icon COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        News HERON Island managers are hopeful locals will “explore their own backyard” once the resort is ready to welcome back guests.

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Surgeries cancelled, beds ready for virus patients

        premium_icon Surgeries cancelled, beds ready for virus patients

        News Gladstone Mater ceased all non-urgent elective surgeries this week

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        premium_icon ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        News GLADSTONE beauticians and hairdressers are in limbo after forced closures of beauty...

        Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        premium_icon Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        News Gladstone real estate agents are working closely with clients after open homes and...