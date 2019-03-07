Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snapped wires at the scene. Photo: @CFMEUQNT / Twitter
Snapped wires at the scene. Photo: @CFMEUQNT / Twitter
News

Woman ‘two metres from death’ in worksite crane accident

by Emily Halloran & Tali Eley
7th Mar 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has narrowly avoided being crushed to death after a yellow hook weighing 500kg fell from a crane at a construction site at Mermaid Beach.

Locals in the area heard a large crash just before 11am on Bondi Avenue.

An elderly woman who lives in the area had been "two metres" from where the crane part landed as she walked home from a local cafe, a local business owner said.

She was "shaken" but not physically hurt.

The scene of the accident in Mermaid Beach.
The scene of the accident in Mermaid Beach.


It is believed the accident happened after wires snapped. Damaged wires were clearly visible on the hook after it fell to the ground.

Crews are working to repair the crane rig, both on the ground and in the air, as work grinds to a halt on the site.

Bondi Ave also remains closed to motorists as repair work continues.

Officials from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union are on scene investigating the incident alongside Workplace Health and Safety officers.

The incident comes months after a crane had dropped 20 storeys at a Gold Coast worksite.

More to come.

gold coast injured near death worksite

Top Stories

    Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    premium_icon Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    News Dr Dauway incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    premium_icon BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    News The money will deliver a new sewage pump station among other things.

    Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    premium_icon Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    News The pair wondered off track and got lost in bushland

    Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    premium_icon Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    News The program is aimed to reduce fuel that can start vegetation fires