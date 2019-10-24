Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    premium_icon $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    News A new report has revealed the finalised impact the Gladstone Port duplication is likely to have on the environment.

    80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    premium_icon 80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    Education Qld Government announces $4m in TAFE subsidies to fill job gabs

    ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    premium_icon ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    News Business says HookUp going against its community mantra

    Two injured in crash on major highway

    premium_icon Two injured in crash on major highway

    News A MAN and a boy were taken to hospital this morning after a single-vehicle crash on...