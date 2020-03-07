Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug user stole board shorts to sell for food

        premium_icon Drug user stole board shorts to sell for food

        Crime A month behind bars was the “wakeup call” a convicted thief needed according to his lawyer.

        Coronavirus won’t hit record March quarter: energy expert

        premium_icon Coronavirus won’t hit record March quarter: energy expert

        News Curtis Island LNG exports could still reach a March quarter record despite supply...

        Poll booth flyers: Where your candidates stand

        premium_icon Poll booth flyers: Where your candidates stand

        Council News MORE than two-thirds of council hopefuls have committed to going flyer-free at the...

        Marine expert leads the way for Intl Women’s Day

        premium_icon Marine expert leads the way for Intl Women’s Day

        News A Gladstone marine expert, recently appointed to lead a local coastal research...