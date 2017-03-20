30°
Woman allegedly choked after 'disrespecting' partner

Emily Burley
| 20th Mar 2017 2:36 PM
The man pleaded guilty then had his plea withdrawn.
The man pleaded guilty then had his plea withdrawn.

A MAN who allegedly grabbed his partner by the neck and pushed her face-first into a glass door has withdrawn his guilty plea in court.

The Gladstone man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, but changed his mind after hearing the police version of events.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told Gladstone Magistrates Court police were called following an alleged disturbance on February 25.

Mr Reece said the man and his partner allegedly had an argument after he arrived home with his friends, and woke the woman.

He alleged the man grabbed the woman by the back of her neck, pushing her face into a glass door.

Mr Reece said the man had allegedly yelled at the woman for "disrespecting him” in front of his friends.

He said the man allegedly pulled a bracelet from the woman's wrist, breaking it, and told her; "you can't have this”.

Mr Reece told the court the man said the woman and her two-year-old daughter would be living on the street, before allegedly grabbing her by the arm and pulling her into a bedroom.

He alleged the man grabbed her by the throat, causing her to lose breath for about five seconds.

Mr Reece said the man left the room, and allegedly held the door shut for about 30 seconds, so she couldn't leave.

He said the man then allegedly dragged the woman by the arm out of the house, and threw her belongings outside.

Mr Reece said police met the woman at a different home, where she was visibly upset.

He said police observed bruising and swelling on her wrists and arms, and a graze from where the bracelet had allegedly been ripped off.

Mr Reece said when police visited the man, he allegedly removed charms from the broken bracelet from his pocket and told them it was his because he had bought it for the woman.

After hearing the police version read out, the man told the court he and the woman had an argument but there was no physical abuse.

Magistrate Melanie Ho advised him if he disagreed with the police version, his guilty plea would need to be withdrawn.

The matter was adjourned until May 29, so the man could seek legal advice.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

