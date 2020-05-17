Woman allegedly caught drinking driving two times over limit
A WOMAN was caught driving at more than two times the legal limit on Saturday night.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police received a call at 9.40pm with reports a person had left an address in a maroon station wagon while intoxicated.
He said police intercepted the vehicle on the Dawson Highway between Scenery St and Glenlyon Rd.
A roadside breath test saw the 28-year-old woman record a 0.120 BAC reading.
The woman was issued with a Notice to Appear.