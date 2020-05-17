Menu
Drug and alcohol testing
Woman allegedly caught drinking driving two times over limit

Eilish Massie
17th May 2020 3:44 PM
A WOMAN was caught driving at more than two times the legal limit on Saturday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police received a call at 9.40pm with reports a person had left an address in a maroon station wagon while intoxicated.

He said police intercepted the vehicle on the Dawson Highway between Scenery St and Glenlyon Rd.

A roadside breath test saw the 28-year-old woman record a 0.120 BAC reading.

The woman was issued with a Notice to Appear.

