Crime

Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Feb 2020 8:39 AM
A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast

