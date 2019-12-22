Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a ritical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

 

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAY INFORMED: Fireys warn Lowmead bushfire danger

        STAY INFORMED: Fireys warn Lowmead bushfire danger

        News A QFES spokesperson said residents need to keep up to date and "decide what actions you will take if the situation changes".

        PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        News Families and friends gathered at Millennium Esplanade today to enjoy the beautiful...

        BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: More to pigeon than meets the eye

        premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: More to pigeon than meets the eye

        News The bird is common in suburban areas and often overlooked, but its handsome...

        Audit uncovers big butt issue in Gladstone

        premium_icon Audit uncovers big butt issue in Gladstone

        News The second audit of the 27 Drain Buddies across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone...