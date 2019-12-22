Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a ritical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.