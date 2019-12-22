Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash
A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.
The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a ritical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.
They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.
The patient was stable throughout the flight.