Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
News

Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a 'primary incident' on a rural property south of Rolleston yesterday evening.

The crew was responding to reports a woman in her early 70s had sustained compound fractures to her ankle.

It was reported the injuries came after the woman and her husband were battling blazes on their property about 200kms south west of Rockhampton.

The woman was struck by a vehicle causing the injuries to her ankle and upper leg.

She was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300 crew.

The patient was stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor, before she was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

bushfires queensland bushfires racq capricorn rescue helicopter rollestone
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend and our reporters were in amongst the action.

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        premium_icon Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

        News RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.