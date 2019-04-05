Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother who stabbed her nephew to face court

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman accused of trying to kill her nephew will learn this morning whether she will be released on bail.

The mother-of-one, aged in her 20s, is accused of using a knife to try and stab her seven-year-old nephew while he was getting ready for school at the family's Woree unit on March 18.

She appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday for the first time, but Magistrate Robert Spencer adjourned the matter for a day so she could undergo a mental health assessment.

She cannot be identified to protect the identity of the child victim.

The court heard since the incident she has been diagnosed as bipolar and spent more than two weeks in the Cairns Hospital's mental health unit.

Prosecutor Natalie Keys said police were alleging the woman was armed with a "large knife" when she attacked the boy in his bedroom.

"(She) pushed it into the sternum, causing a laceration," she said.

Defence solicitor Michael Finch described the matter as a "weird case" and said while the allegations were "horrendous on paper" it may be difficult to prove intent.

The woman has been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault occasioning bodily harm.

Speaking outside court, Cairns Child Protection Unit detective Sergeant Nathan Porter said the alleged incident occurred about 7.30am as the boy was getting dressed for school.

He said the boy's injuries had not been life-threatening and he had since made a full recovery.

Police have alleged the boy's mother intervened.

Police arrived after someone in the unit complex called 000 and took the woman into custody.

It is alleged the boy's nine-year-old sister was also home at the time and witnessed the alleged attack.

cairns editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    premium_icon Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    Politics THE Radiation Therapy Advisory Group is hopeful part of the $45.5 million funding boost for cancer treatment options will be spent in Gladstone.

    Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    premium_icon Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    News Council will spend more than $100,000 in sponsorship for five events

    FISHING WITH DAZ: Region reeling in fishers

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: Region reeling in fishers

    News 'A big moon and good conditions raise smiles'

    • 5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

    premium_icon These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

    News They are two of 25 initiatives sharing $1.4million in funds.

    • 5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM