Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 31st Jan 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 fraud allegations against her.

Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where she entered a plea of guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

A signed case conference certificate was presented to Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Michael Dakin accepted Hughes' guilty plea.

She will be committed for a sentencing date in Lismore District Court on February 24.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

evans head fraud offences lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        premium_icon CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        News HEALTHCARE, mining and education are predicted to be the biggest growth industries in Central Queensland, according to data from the Department of Employment.

        • 31st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        70yo chops off ponytail for a good cause

        premium_icon 70yo chops off ponytail for a good cause

        News IT took eight years to grow his hair and only 30 seconds to chop off but Miriam...

        • 31st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        premium_icon GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        News The Miners Union is deeply concerned about what it says is an absence of...

        First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        premium_icon First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        News The delay of a cruise ship scheduled to dock at Gladstone today did not deter stall...