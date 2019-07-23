Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown on April 30 after a woman allegedly stabbed a teacher.

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a teacher at Byron Bay Public School remains in custody.

The Suffolk Park resident, who cannot be named, faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

Police will allege the 33-year-old entered Byron Bay Public School about 7.15am April 30 before stabbing teacher, Zane Vockler, with a pair of scissors.

She has entered no formal plea to her charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.

The court heard a brief of evidence had been served upon the defence.

Her solicitor, Tracey Randall, made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Karen Stafford.

That matter was adjourned for charge certification to be completed by the DPP and will go before Lismore Local Court on September 11.

Interim apprehended violence orders protecting two people, understood to be the accused's son and his father - whose names were suppressed by the court - were extended.

An unrelated charge of destroy or damage property, previously found proven by the court, was also relisted to September 11.

Ms Randall told the court she was likely to make an application for that matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act on that date.

In relation to this property matter, Ms Randall said her client was "clearly ill at the time of the allegations" in which she threw a brick at a Holden Commodore in Suffolk Park on January 7, damaging it.

"(She) has asked me to note for the record that she's very much struggling in custody because of staff shortages resulting in cell lockdowns, which is damaging her mental health," Ms Randall said.

Matters relating to an unrelated knife-related assault and an AVO breach, for which the woman was serving good behaviour bonds when she damaged the car, will return to the court on the same day.

She will be re-sentenced on those matters if the Mental Health Act application is not successful.