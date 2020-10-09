Woman accused of serious drug offending refused bail

A woman accused of drug offending had her bail application refused in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

A woman accused of drug offending had her bail application refused in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

A GLADSTONE woman accused of serious drug offending had her bail application refused in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Justine Elizabeth Farmer, 46, has been charged with 14 offences including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property obtained from trafficking.

She was not required to enter a plea.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths told the court that Ms Farmer had been located with a substantial amount of drugs in June and October this year.

Sgt Griffiths said the prosecution had strong evidence against the defendant including a lawful telephone interception.

She told the court Ms Farmer was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Sgt Griffiths said the accused had a history of drug offences and had previously been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for producing drugs.

Sgt Griffiths said Ms Farmer would be looking at a “substantial imprisonment” if found guilty of these offences.

Ms Farmer’s lawyer Rio Ramos told the court her client had no history of failing to appear or of breaching bail conditions, and said she should be granted bail.

Ms Ramos said to alleviate the court’s concerns, her client had offered her residential address and was willing to comply with daily reporting and also abstain from drug use.

Sgt Griffiths said the unacceptable risk was not Ms Farmer using drugs herself, but distributing drugs into the community.

The prosecution alleged Ms Farmer was found with 63.1g of drugs and $13,500 cash in June and 12.7g of drugs and $8000 on October 8.

Ms Ramos asked the court to consider putting a curfew on her client to reduce the risk of offending, and also to consider there was no offending between July and October.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford said there were some serious charges against Ms Farmer who was currently on probation and a suspended jail sentence.

He said Ms Farmer was a “flight risk” because if she were convicted, she would likely be facing a substantial prison sentence.

Mr Woodford said Ms Farmer was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and refused her bail.

Co-accused Dale Chris Bauer, 52, also had his matter mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Mr Bauer has been charged with 15 offences including drugs and weapons offences, as well as drug trafficking.

He did not apply for bail in court today, nor was he required to enter a plea.

Both Ms Farmer and Mr Bauer are due to appear in court again on December 7.

Related stories:

$75k cash, gun, boat and drugs seized in police raid