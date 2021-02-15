Woman accused of assaulting cop to be disease tested

A Gladstone woman has been ordered to do a disease test after she alleged assaulted a police officer.

Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

She has been charged with public nuisance, and two counts of serious assault of a police officer by biting or spitting.

She was not required to enter a plea.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the mother of three at the time of the alleged offence was “having a break down” and had contacted her doctor to arrange an urgent appointment where she was meant to get further medication.

However Ms Cooling was arrested before she had a chance to get that medication.

Ms Ditchfield said her client was not a violent person which was reflected in her histories and she was “appalled” at the alleged behaviour.

She said her client had been in surgery a week earlier and she was still suffering pain which caused her to react upon arrest.

She said her client suffered from a number of mental health conditions including Borderline Personality Disorder, PTSD, anxiety and depression and there were questions as to her soundness of mind during the alleged offending.

Ms Ditchfield said her client was happy to comply with reporting and engaging with the mental health unit while on bail.

However Magistrate Bevan Manthey said his concern was Ms Cooling committing further offences.

He refused her bail and she was ordered to undergo disease testing.

Ms Cooling’s matters will be back before the court on March 5.