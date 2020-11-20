Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the house where a man was found dead in Melbourne. Picture: Jason Edwards
Police at the house where a man was found dead in Melbourne. Picture: Jason Edwards
Crime

Woman, 81, charged with murder

by Jack Paynter
20th Nov 2020 6:41 AM

An elderly woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Melbourne's north.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the 81-year-old Greensborough woman with one count of murder in the early hours of Friday morning after she was interviewed overnight.

A 50-year-old man, believed to be the woman's son, was found dead inside a house in Palmyra Court, Greensborough shortly after 11.30am on Monday.

Police also found the woman inside the house on the quiet suburban street and she was taken to hospital under police guard.

The woman is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a filing hearing on Friday.

 

Homicide Squad detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Greensborough. Picture: Jason Edwards
Homicide Squad detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Greensborough. Picture: Jason Edwards

Originally published as Woman, 81, charged with murder

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mother murder son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        Premium Content How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        News ‘It is rare for a rental property to remain available for more than 10 days.’

        Restaurant expansion to boast new views of harbour

        Premium Content Restaurant expansion to boast new views of harbour

        Food & Entertainment East Shores business reveals plans for upstairs dining to appeal to the younger...

        ‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

        Premium Content ‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

        Crime Evander Johasha Anderson said he didn’t like police entering his property.

        Free courses to help understand dementia

        Premium Content Free courses to help understand dementia

        News If your family or friends from Gladstone are suffering dementia, these courses are...