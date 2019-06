PARAMEDICS are assessing a woman in her 60's after it was reported her vehicle ran off the road at Calliope this morning.

PARAMEDICS are assessing a woman in her 60's after it was reported her vehicle ran off the road at Calliope this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 9.16am after her vehicle came off the road on the Bruce Highway about 100m south of Fairview Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered minor injuries and lacerations.

The QPS spokeswoman said the vehicle was off the road and not causing any traffic concerns.