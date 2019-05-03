Woman, 25 charged after serious traffic crash on Bruce Hwy

POLICE have charged a 25-year-old woman allegedly behind the wheel of car involved in a serious crash at Mount Larcom on Monday.

It is alleged the woman and her 27-year-old woman passenger were travelling in a car when it crashed into a tree 500m south of Mount Larcom on the Bruce Highway about 5.10am.

It was reported one woman was trapped in the vehicle for some time and both required treatment by paramedics.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported one woman suffered a head injury and the other suffered significant leg injuries.

The passenger was later airlifted for hospital treatment in Brisbane.

The other woman was taken into police custody and charged.

Marni Jatia Bligh was represented by a legal service lawyer in court on Friday.

Ms Bligh is charged with several offences: the dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm, two counts of the dangerous operation, did drive under the influence, drive without a licence disqualified by a court order, evasion, three counts of stealing and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Ms Bligh did not apply for bail and a brief of evidence was ordered for the most serious offence, the dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The court was told the matters would be dealt with in a higher court.

The matters will be mentioned at Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 24.