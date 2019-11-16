Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man, after a woman was assaulted on Varsityview Court at Sippy Downs on October 30.
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man, after a woman was assaulted on Varsityview Court at Sippy Downs on October 30.
Crime

Woman, 23, assaulted from behind in nighttime attack

Matty Holdsworth
16th Nov 2019 8:31 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CCTV footage has been released by police detectives of a man who attempted to pull down the pants of a young woman at night.

The woman was assaulted on Varsityview Court at Sippy Downs on October 30.

At 9.16pm, the woman, 23, was walking back to her apartment complex and was putting her key into the front door of her unit.

She was approached from behind by a man who attempted to pull down her long cargo pants.

She turned around and the man fled on foot.

He is described as caucasian and was wearing a dark coloured top with red and black shorts.

The 23-year-old international student was in shock but was not injured during the incident.

Anyone who noticed any person loitering or acting suspiciously in the area and can assist with information is urged to contact police.

 

.

cctv sippy downs sunshine coast sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year of change: All the stats and facts

        premium_icon Year of change: All the stats and facts

        News COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region were revealed in the Gladstone Regional Council’s latest annual report.

        Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        premium_icon Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        News Despite having to have brain surgery herself, Tayla Weir is more interested in...

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        SALE: Salvos store going half price

        premium_icon SALE: Salvos store going half price

        News The Gladstone Salvation Army store will have a 50 per cent off sale next week.