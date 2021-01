A woman was flown to hospital after falling from a horse

A woman, 20, was taken to hospital after she fell from a horse in Raglan on Wednesday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue and paramedics were called to a location on Fire Creek Rd at 6.57pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had a suspected hip injury.

The woman was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.