Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing to witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which has left a young woman in a critical condition
Police are appealing to witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which has left a young woman in a critical condition
News

Woman, 18, in critical condition after Bruce Hwy crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which left a young woman in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy on Saturday morning after a Nissan wagon veered on the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

A Burrum River woman, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Gladstone Hospital before she was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam footage who were travelling on the Bruce Hwy at Iveragh between 10 to 10.30am on Saturday to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce hwy crash gladstone police iveragh
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire in Toolooa

        Premium Content Police investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire in Toolooa

        News The stolen Holden Commodore was found completely destroyed.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend.

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged...

        Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Premium Content Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Weather A fine start to the week will transcend into storms for Gladstone.