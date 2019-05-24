Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 102-year-old woman has been accused of killing her 92-year-old neighbour in a French nursing home. Picture: Shutterstock
A 102-year-old woman has been accused of killing her 92-year-old neighbour in a French nursing home. Picture: Shutterstock
Crime

Woman, 102, ‘kills’ neighbour, 92

by New York Post
24th May 2019 8:24 AM

A 102-year-old woman went off her rocker at a French retirement home and killed her 92-year-old neighbour, according to a report.

The unidentified centenarian was taken to a psychiatric hospital after allegedly attacking the nonagenarian at the old age facility in Chézy-sur-Marne, northern France, according to the BBC.

 

The woman’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blows to the head, according to an autopsy. Picture: Stock image
The woman’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blows to the head, according to an autopsy. Picture: Stock image

According to the New York Post, a staff member found the victim unconscious in bed last Saturday, with her face severely bruised.

The woman's cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blows to the head, according to an autopsy.

The suspect was "in a very agitated state, confused and told the carer that she had killed someone," the prosecutor said.

A psychiatric evaluation will determine whether the woman was criminally responsible for her actions.

 

The woman will be evaluated as to whether she was criminally responsible for her actions. Picture: Stock image
The woman will be evaluated as to whether she was criminally responsible for her actions. Picture: Stock image

 

This story was first published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

Show More
crime murder pensioners

Top Stories

    Millions in state funds heading our way

    premium_icon Millions in state funds heading our way

    News The Gladstone region will receive millions in funding through the Works for Queensland program.

    Allison Baden-Clay's sister launches bystander program

    premium_icon Allison Baden-Clay's sister launches bystander program

    News Rio Tinto in Gladstone launch domestic violence awareness training

    Signs of the times must be removed soon

    premium_icon Signs of the times must be removed soon

    News Time running out for the Flynn candidates to remove election signs.

    72 HOURS: It's all about the 1770 Festival

    72 HOURS: It's all about the 1770 Festival

    News The 1770 Festival is on but there's other events closer to home.