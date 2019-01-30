Menu
GUN: Amarah Coleman is the latest to be signed up by Gladstone Port City Power.
Basketball

WATCH: WNBA draftee signs with Gladstone Port City Power

NICK KOSSATCH
by
30th Jan 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

BASKETBALL: Port City Power Central Apartment Group Breakers have added a second import to its roster.

Combination guard Amarah Coleman has signed with the club and comes to the port city with exceptional credentials.

The 180cm guard was selected as overall pick 28 by the Chicago Sky in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Coleman is also a graduate of De Paul College where she averaged 13 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

"I'm looking forward to being apart of the Power this summer," she said.

"An organisation that is family oriented will definitely make me feel at home."

Coleman scored a career-high 27 points in the Big East Tournament final and claimed 2018 Big East Tournament Most Out Standing Player.

She believes she will slot right into the Power system.

"The style of play coach Ray Cooper talked about will be very entertaining and something that I am very familiar with," Coleman said.

"I'm looking forward to finishing out the season strong in Spain and coming over to Australia to help continue bringing success to the program."

Cooper said he looks forward to see what Coleman will bring to the team.

And he's excited.

"Amarah is going to be great for our program," he said.

"She can score multiple ways and is going to strengthen our back-court.

"Amarah gives us additional athleticism and perimeter scoring which will be very much an impact player for us this season. I look forward to working together."

Coleman has joined forward Brandi Wingate as the second American import.

BUILDING POWER

Amarah Coleman

Milomilo Nanai

Ashleigh Kelman-Poto

Brandi Wingate

Bri Bailey

